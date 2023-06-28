Home » Vémola at the police interrogation. He’s in real trouble
As if the May defeat with Patrik Kincle was not enough. The well-known fighter Karlos Vémola solves a serious problem. The police accused the thirty-seven-year-old tough man of the crime of unauthorized handling of protected wild animals. According to police, he illegally acquired a white tiger cub without a permit, for which convicted offenders face up to three years in prison if convicted. The server eXtra.cz has now written that Vémola confessed to the crime. For Blesk.cz, the fighter then stated that it will not be so hot again with his trouble. “I am sure that the prosecution will be stopped in the near future,” wrote Vémola.

