A deal is on the table. Not only combat sports fans can look forward to the rematch of the Match of the Century between Karlos Vémola and Attila Végh, which will take place later this year. The terminator thus has a unique opportunity to avenge the defeat from 2019, during which he was knocked out after about two minutes. The date has not yet been announced, December in Prague’s O2 arena seems most likely.

