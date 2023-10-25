Home » Vémola shoots Kincl: If I did it, the fans would condemn me
Vémola shoots Kincl: If I did it, the fans would condemn me

He asked for a trilogy, which in the end he didn’t get. The popular fighter Karlos Vémola has to accept the decision of his long-time rival Patrik Kincl, who instead of the third showdown with the Czech “Terminator” nodded to the challenge of the Slovak fighter Vlastislav Čep, with whom he will compete in the title battle for the middle division belt on December 29. “I know that if I did this, most of the fans would condemn me for shitting,” describes the 38-year-old Vémola in a statement sent to Sport.cz.

