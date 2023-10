It is decided. The popular fighter Karlos Vémola was able to defeat the Slovakian challenger and interim champion Pavol Langer by KO in the title battle of the Oktagon MMA organization in Bratislava after only seven seconds, thus defending the belt of the light heavyweight division. In addition, the terminator took care of the fastest termination in the history of the organization. After the match, there was one more surprising challenge in the cage.

