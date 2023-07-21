Vémol’s end of career: There would have to be a bombshell. Will he reach his dream football stadium?

Just the last three games. The popular Czech fighter Karlos Vémola has still not given up on his belief that this calendar year will be his last from his point of view. According to the plan, he would like to end his career with a rematch of the Match of the Century with Attila Végh, after which he would hang up his gloves. “It would have to be some kind of bomb. Some match that would give me meaning and fire. But I can’t find him yet,” the Terminator explains the possible change in thought processes. A dream match at a football stadium, which the thirty-eight-year-old fighter would really like, could help with that.

