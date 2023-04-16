Home » Vémol’s winning comeback. But he was in trouble when he returned to the cage
Vémol's winning comeback. But he was in trouble when he returned to the cage

The return of the Czech Terminator back to the cage was successful. At the Oktagon 41 tournament in Liberec, Karlos Vémola dealt with Al Matava, a significant outsider of the match, in a flash, who knocked off the choke after only 3 minutes and 18 seconds. For Vémola, it is thus a winning “general” for the rematch with Patrik Kincle in May. For a change, the bantamweight title was guarded by the Dane Jonas Magard, who in the battle for the holy grail was able to defeat the interim king of the American Gustavo Lopez in the second round.

