Trap and violence. Music and clashes between bands. From the early hours of today, the carabinieri of the provincial command of Milan are carrying out a precautionary custody order in prison in the provinces of Bergamo, Como and Lecco against 9 people, held responsible, for various reasons, for kidnapping, robbery and aggravated injuries. Land investigations, coordinated by the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office and carried out by the carabinieri of the Duomo Company led by Captain Gabriele Lombardo and Lieutenant Vincenzo Del Latte, concentrated on the contrasts that have emerged in recent months between two youth gangs, which have formed around the figures of the well-known trapper Simba La Rue e Baby Touché“govern – has reconstructed the investigation – from rules of mutual fidelity and silence and made the protagonists of repeated episodes of violence consequent to the bitter conflict determined by the rivalry in the diffusion of the respective musical productions“.

The contrasts between the two rival groups had clearly exploded in early June, when the 23-year-old Simba La Rue from Lecco, Mohamed Lamine Saidahe had posted a video on Instagram in which he saw himself Baby Touchedstage name of the nineteen year old Moroccan Amine Amagour, “hijacked” in a car with a bloody nose. “Dwhere is the gangster you are? Where is your safety? “, The voiceover asked the frightened boy with his eyes completely lost in the void.

And then the factions had clashed between Vicenza and Padua, city of order of Touché. Until’stabbing of Simba La Rue, which took place on June 16 in Treviolo, in the province of Bergamo below, under the house of his girlfriend: two of them had approached the couple by car, then one had got out and hit the boy with a blow, sending him to the hospital. Shortly after, a sort of social claim had come out, albeit Baby Touché had immediately pulled himself out of contention: “I only make music. We should help each other, not go to war. All this makes no sense, we should make music together.” Now the operation of the military of the Duomo to put an end, hopefully, to the feud, which had largely exceeded the limits of verbal challenges via social media – the so-called dissing – to move to the terrain of street crime. On the evening of 9 June, Baby Touché, according to the reconstruction of the investigators, was surrounded by about twenty boys in a suburban street, beaten and loaded into a Mercedes, remaining in the hands of the rival group for about two hours. During the kidnapping, the video was also made and then ended up on social media in which the trapper with a bloody face was seen on the back seats of the car between two boys.

According to preliminary information, among the names of those arrestedall of whom are of legal age, including that of Simba LaRue. The episodes reconstructed by the investigations are two: one robbery which took place on March 1st in via Settala and the kidnapping of Baby Touche on June 9th; Therefore, the investigation into the stabbing of La Rue is not part of this tranche.

