Venezuela Faces Ecuador: World Cup Qualifiers Head to Monumental de Maturín

Venezuela vs. Ecuador, 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Date, time, and how to watch online

The Venezuelan national team will face off against Ecuador in the fifth round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers on Thursday, November 16. The game will take place at the Monumental de Maturín stadium, and it is expected to be a thrilling contest.

Venezuela’s ‘Vinotinto’ comes into the match after a stunning 3-0 victory over Chile, securing a spot in the zone for the qualifiers. Yeferson Soteldo, in particular, emerged as a key figure in the game as he scored the first goal and assisted in two others.

The match between Venezuela and Ecuador is set to kick off at the following times:

– 4:00 PM in Mexico

– 5:00 PM in Colombia, Peru, and Ecuador

– 6:00 PM in Venezuela and Bolivia

– 7:00 PM in Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Brazil, and Uruguay

Venezuela currently sits in the fourth position on the South American qualifiers table with seven points, tied with Uruguay and Brazil, just behind Argentina who is undefeated. South America has six direct spots for the 2026 World Cup, with the seventh-place team set to play a playoff against a team from another continent.

The renewed passion for football in Venezuela has contributed to high optimism and excitement among the Venezuelan fans. The team’s impressive performance in the qualifying matches has reignited the hopes of reaching the World Cup for the first time in history.

Yeferson Soteldo’s outstanding performance against Chile has been a key motivation for the Venezuelan team and has bolstered their confidence in reaching the upcoming World Cup. Soteldo has been praised for his relentless efforts and standout play on the field.

With the team’s improved performance and resilience, there is a growing sense of belief that Venezuela may achieve a historic milestone in reaching the World Cup. The determination and commitment showcased by the players have sparked newfound enthusiasm and pride among the fans and the nation.

The upcoming match against Ecuador will be a crucial test for Venezuela, and the team is eager to continue their momentum and secure another vital win on the road to the 2026 World Cup. Fans can watch the game live online and show their support for the ‘Vinotinto’ as they strive to make history.

As the world of football continues to evolve, the anticipation and enthusiasm surrounding the upcoming World Cup qualifiers are at an all-time high. Venezuela’s remarkable journey in the qualifiers has captured the hearts of fans and has set the stage for what promises to be a thrilling and memorable campaign.

Share this: Facebook

X

