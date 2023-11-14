Venezuelan Carlos Mendoza Hired as New York Mets Manager and Shohei Ohtani Prepares for Free Agency in MLB

Shohei Ohtani will be the focus of attention in the next MLB free agency

Venezuelan Carlos Mendoza signed a three-year contract with the New York Mets with the task of leading a change after the failure of the 2023 season

NEW YORK — Venezuelan Carlos Mendoza was officially hired on Monday as the new manager of the New York Mets and signed a three-year contract with the task of leading a turnaround after the failure of the 2023 season.

The 43-year-old former player will be officially presented on Tuesday at Citi Field. His deal includes a team option for 2027.

Mendoza spent the last four seasons as a bench coach with the New York Yankees. Mets owner Steve Cohen and his wife Alex were the first people to comment as part of the announcement.

“Carlos brings a wealth of experience to the Mets, including more than a decade as a manager and coach in the minor leagues, as well as bench coach the last four years with our city rivals,” they said in the statement. “Carlos is full of energy, passion and it was easy to see that he will have a great relationship with the veterans and young players.”

“I want Mets fans to know that I will put all my energy into this job and we share the same goal of bringing the championship to Queens,” Mendoza said in the statement.

Mendoza became the second Major League manager to be born in Venezuela after Ozzie Guillén, who led the Chicago White Sox between 2004 and 2011 and the Miami Marlins in 2012. Mendoza was Venezuela’s bench coach during the last World Classic.

His hiring was the first major decision for new president of operations Davis Stearns, who was hired last month.

“Carlos has an incredible baseball mind and a polished ability to collaborate with others,” Stearns admitted. “He comes with a fantastic reputation as a trusted leader and someone who has been loved at every stop of his career. Carlos knows what it takes to lead, especially in New York, and I am excited to partner with him and create a successful franchise.”

