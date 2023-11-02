Venezuela’s Overtime Victory Keeps Men’s Basketball Semifinal Hopes Alive at Pan American Games

Venezuela Seizes Overtime Victory against Dominican Republic in Pan American Basketball Game

In a thrilling match filled with suspense and excitement, Venezuela triumphed over the Dominican Republic with a final score of 92-90 in overtime. This win revitalizes Venezuela’s chances of securing a spot in the men’s basketball semifinals at the Pan American Games in Santiago-2023.

Led by their coach, Daniel Seoane, the Venezuelan team showcased an impressive comeback at the chilly Sports Center 1 of the National Stadium in the Chilean capital. The venue was packed with passionate Venezuelan supporters who came out in full force to cheer on their team.

The Dominicans initially held a slight lead in the first two quarters, with scores of 18-19 and 14-19. However, fueled by the performance of forward José Ascanio, who had also played a crucial role in their previous game against Argentina that also went into overtime, Venezuela turned the tides in their favor.

Venezuela secured a quarter-three victory with a score of 30-26 and managed to maintain a one-point lead over the Dominicans in the fourth quarter, who had started the tournament with a solid victory against Panama and appeared to be on their way to securing a semifinal spot early.

Ascanio remarkably tied the game with a double ten seconds before the final buzzer sounded, thereby extending it to overtime. In the extra period, Ascanio’s three successful free throws kept Venezuela’s hopes alive, contributing to his total of 18 points in the match. Forward Garly Sojo and power forward Néstor Colmenares also delivered exceptional performances, each scoring 21 points. The Dominican point guard, Jassel Pérez, stood out as the leading scorer of the afternoon with 22 points.

With Argentina already confirmed for the semifinals, the battle for the remaining spot in Group A will now take place between Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, and Panama on Thursday, in the closing matches of the first phase. The Venezuelans will face off against the Panamanians, while the Dominicans will take on the Argentines, who are looking to assert their dominance in the group.

The rest of the second day at Sports Center 1 will see matches between Brazil and Chile, as well as Puerto Rico and Mexico. If Brazil and Puerto Rico claim victory in these matches, they will secure their spots in the semifinals as representatives of Group B. The competition promises to continue heating up as teams vie for glory in the Pan American Games.

Share this: Facebook

X

