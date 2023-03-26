Home Sports Venice in talks with French winger Adam Mokoka
Venice in talks with French winger Adam Mokoka

Venice in talks with French winger Adam Mokoka

Adam Mokoka, 193cm French guard, is in negotiation with Umana Reyer Venezia. The born in Paris in 1998 is a winger with an important physical structure capable of playing in transition and with a good attitude in attacking the rim. In the past seasons he played in France with Gravelines from 2016-2018, then in Serbia with Mega Basket Belgrade in 2019, in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls, in the NBA development league with Windy City Bulls and Austin Spurs before returning to France with Nanterre and finally still NBA development league with Oklahoma Blu.

