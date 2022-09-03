During today’s press conference, on the eve of Venezia–Beneventothe technician of the lagoons, Ivan Jovorcicpresented the match scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday 3 September at the stadium “Pier luigi Penzo”, valid for the fourth round of the 2022-2023 Serie B championship. The former coach South-Tirolto the microphones of the press organs present he also expressed himself on Antonio Vaccamidfielder born in 1990, who during the summer transfer market session just ended, had been compared to the Palermo FC. The 32-year-old footballer, who remained in Laguna, however, it is outside the technical plans of the Venetian club. Below are the statements issued by Javorcic.