Javorcic on the exclusion of Antonio Junior Vacca from the technical plans of Venezia

During today’s press conference, on the eve of VeneziaBeneventothe technician of the lagoons, Ivan Jovorcicpresented the match scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday 3 September at the stadium “Pier luigi Penzo”, valid for the fourth round of the 2022-2023 Serie B championship. The former coach South-Tirolto the microphones of the press organs present he also expressed himself on Antonio Vaccamidfielder born in 1990, who during the summer transfer market session just ended, had been compared to the Palermo FC. The 32-year-old footballer, who remained in Laguna, however, it is outside the technical plans of the Venetian club. Below are the statements issued by Javorcic.

“We have decided that it is not part of the team’s technical project. The idea is to give a certain type of coherence to the team, and to give the boys who were immediately part of the team’s retirement a chance to grow ”.

September 2, 2022

