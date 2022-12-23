Both come from a defeat, but the Gialloblù have collected five knockouts in the last nine games. Vanoli’s line-up last weekend against Perugia was also bad

Boxing Day is also in Serie B. Everyone on the pitch on 26 December: at 3pm Venice-Parma is scheduled. Vanoli’s team comes from the away defeat with Perugia bottom of the table, also knocking out Pecchia’s Parma against Spal.

Prediction: Venice scores first — The last match in which Venezia failed to score was the one against Palermo on 6 November, then always scoring. Three goals in the recent four games for Pecchia’s team. That’s why the first goal of the match could be scored by the hosts. A chance worth 2.20 for Sisal and Bet365, 2.10 according to Betfair.

How they arrive — After picking up just two points in eight home games (D2, L6), Venezia won their last two games at the Penzo. The hosts have not collected three consecutive successes in front of their fans since March 2021 (four in that case). It’s a complicated period for Parma: the Gialloblù have made up for five defeats in the last nine, nobody has done worse.

A few numbers — Venezia, together with Cosenza, is the team that has earned the most points from a disadvantageous situation in Serie B (nine): Parma is warned. The Gialloblù won their last away match against Brescia, after a series of four away games (D2, L2) without the three points.

Statistics and background — There are 26 precedents between the teams in B. After remaining unbeaten in the first 10 home games (W6, D4) against Parma, Venezia have suffered two defeats in the three most recent matches (D1). One statistic is very interesting: in the twenty-six matches played against the Veneto club, Parma only scored more than one goal twice: in January '48 (2-1) and in January '31 (4-1), in both occasions at the Tardini.

The quote — According to the bookmakers, also considering the ranking, Parma is slightly favored: the 2 mark is rated 2.53 by Planetwin, 2.52 by Netbet and 2.50 by Betfair. While the eventual victory of Venice is proposed 3.00 by Sisal, 2.95 for 888Sport, 2.88 according to Betfair. While the X remains at 3.25 on Bet365, 3.00 according to Sisal and 888Sport. Goal still remains a possibility: 1.87 on Betfair, 1.78 for Planetwin, 1.80 according to Bet365. According to analysts, the Under 2.5 is more probable: 1.75 the evaluation of Bet365, 1.65 according to Sisal and Betfair. The odds of the X first half combined with the X final are also high: 5.00 for Bet365, 4.50 according to 888Sport and Betfair.

The markers — Since November, Pohjanpalo has scored five league goals – no player has scored more in the period (including five for Brunori). The Finnish forward who scores at any moment in the match is worth 3.50. Dennis Man scored a goal in the last away match against Brescia, only between August and September 2021 did the Parma player score in two consecutive away matches. A center of him at the Penzo is quoted at 4.00.

