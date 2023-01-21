Home Sports Venice-Sudtirol, hole in the field at Penzo: the kick-off is postponed
Sports

Venice-Sudtirol, hole in the field at Penzo: the kick-off is postponed

by admin
Venice-Sudtirol, hole in the field at Penzo: the kick-off is postponed

The match was postponed due to a hole in the field

Start 35 minutes late Venice-South Tyrol. The match, valid for the twenty-first day of the 2022/2023 Serie B championship, and originally scheduled for 2:00 pm, was postponed due to a problem on the “Penzo” pitch. In fact, a few minutes after the kick-off of the match, a very deep hole on the green rectangle making it unplayable.

Referee Gariglio immediately sent the teams to the locker room while the field staff promptly did their utmost to resolve the problem. caused by a pipe ruptureto allow for the normal course of the meeting. Venice and Sudtirol, once the fault was repaired, they returned to the field at 2.35pm.

January 21, 2023 (change January 21, 2023 | 15:03)

© breaking latest news

See also  A success that mortgages new continental chances

You may also like

Juve penalty, the “salary maneuver” front is the...

Milan, the president of the New York Yankees...

Kenya, a boat capsizes, six Italians are reportedly...

Juve case, Allegri: “I’ve redone the accounts for...

U20 national football 10 people 0-1 UAE two...

Dolomites, poisonous words between Zanin and Piazzi on...

Juve-Atalanta, Allegri: “We have to compact ourselves. With...

Curtain. Goggia falls, Italy consoles itself with Curtoni’s...

Australian Open, men: Djokovic and Murray on the...

Down Under, Bettiol close to encore: he’s second,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy