The match was postponed due to a hole in the field

Start 35 minutes late Venice-South Tyrol. The match, valid for the twenty-first day of the 2022/2023 Serie B championship, and originally scheduled for 2:00 pm, was postponed due to a problem on the “Penzo” pitch. In fact, a few minutes after the kick-off of the match, a very deep hole on the green rectangle making it unplayable.

Referee Gariglio immediately sent the teams to the locker room while the field staff promptly did their utmost to resolve the problem. caused by a pipe ruptureto allow for the normal course of the meeting. Venice and Sudtirol, once the fault was repaired, they returned to the field at 2.35pm.

January 21, 2023 (change January 21, 2023 | 15:03)

