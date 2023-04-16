Venice wins in Naples: Mitchell Watt’s buzzer beater decides

Venice also wins at PalaBarbuto against GeVi Napoli. The positive momentum of the orogranata continues with their fifth victory in a row in the championship. A balanced match that was decided on the siren thanks to Mitchell Watt’s buzzer beater (16 points and 8 rebounds). Above all, Jordan Parks takes the stage with a scoreboard of 20 points and 7 rebounds which says a lot (if not everything) of the performance of the former player. The home team is not enough in super JaCorey Williams who finishes with a double-double from 20 + 12 carambola. 91-93 the final.

FIRST FOURTH

Initial quintets with Napoli relying on Michineau, Howard, Uglietti, Wimbush and Williams; Venice instead lined up Granger, Bramos, Parks, Willis and Watt. With Reyer leading 4-2 after just over a minute there are tense stories between Wimbush and Willis. After a long arbitration consultation, the long gold grenade is expelled for slapping the GeVi player in the face. We return to play and Watt scores the basket 7-9 in the 4th minute. Napoli puts their head forward with Howard’s bomb, but Jordan Parks’ four in a row give the lagoon players a new advantage, 11-13 in the 5th minute. Bramos’ triple front is worth 11-16 which becomes 11-18 with close support from Parks. Immediate timeout by Pancotto: from the minute of suspension, the home team relies on the physical strength of Williams who however argues with free throws, while on the opposite side Spahija inserts Tessitori and Spissu. Napoli, however, able to hit in transition, 15-18 in the 7th minute. Landlords approaching up to -1 with Williams; answers Tessitori who makes his way into the painting. Young and Stewart also come on and give GeVi the lead again, 24-22 in the 9th minute. The last basket was signed by Young again on the siren, stopping the score at the end of the first quarter at 27-24.

SECOND FOURTH

Moraschini’s triple opens the quarter, Stewart’s response is immediate. Great balance for PalaBarbuto, 31-31 in the 12th minute. The agreement between Spissu and Tessitori produces points: the blue center places a 2+1 game and together with Granger’s triple Umana extends to 33-37 in the 14th minute. In the middle of the second quarter Watt invents a basket on the shot clock, 36-41 the score. GeVi reacts with Uglietti, but Venice punishes with the second triple from Bramos, 40-46 in the 16th minute. The home formation finds energy and points from the bench: in fact Dellosto bags the -3 bomb, but Bramos continues his personal show and together with Granger they give the lagoon players the maximum advantage, 45-54 in the 18th minute. At half-time Venice ahead 48-56.

THIRD FOURTH

At the start of the second half another triple from Bramos for 48-59 in the 21st minute. Napoli replies with the frontal bomb from Michineau and with the talented play of Wimbush thus packing a 5-0 par and returns until -6. Gevi believes it and after two free throws scored by Parks, Stewart and Micheneau light up and make baskets for 60-63 in the middle of the third period. However, Reyer extends again with Parks and Watt, 60-67 in the 27th minute. For GeVi Williams it is a sensational factor: the former Trento player is already a double-double (14-11 rebounds) in the 29th minute. Marco Spissu puts in the last basket from long distance and at the third siren the score reads 62-70.

FOURTH BEDROOM

Uglietti’s free throws together with Michineau’s counterattack bring Naples closer to Venice, 66-70 in the 31st minute. However, the Umana finds a positive Spissu and returns to +6. GeVi still stubborn in attack with a super Williams and Wimbush to sign the points of 70-72 in the 34th minute. On the other hand, Park takes care of it with a triple from the new Venetian +5, but Williams still responds with two more points. In the 35th minute Tessitori scores the 72-77, but Michineau scores the goal of 74-77. Spissu puts in two more points from close range, but then a technical foul is called: Howard scores the free throw and then Williams puts in another two points, but then goes out for five fouls. It’s not over because Napoli with Stewart’s free throws gets within 1, 79-80 with 3’05” to go. Granger somehow scores the +3 basket, while Michineau is skilled from the line with the new -1 free throws. In the 38th minute, Parks’ play was worth three free throws: the former player however only scored one, 81-83 with 100 seconds left. Napoli bungles in attack and misses the equalizer, while Venice with Spissu scores two free throws. Howard places the bomb of -1, 84-85 at 1’10” from the siren. Another trip to the line: Granger scores free throws of +3. It’s the turn of Naples which, with Zerini at a standstill, is glacial, 86-87 with 40” to go. Spissu scores again from the middle distance, Micheneau replies for -1 GeVi. Parks misses an open triple, but Micheneau also misses and Granger is fouled on the Venetian rebound: the South American point guard scores the two free throws +3 with 4” from the end. In the last action Napoli scores the equalizer with a triple from Andrea Zerini with 1” and 8 cents to go. From the middle distance Mitchell Watt puts in the buzzer beater of Venice’s victory. 91-93 the final.