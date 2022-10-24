Uyn Venice Marathon: 15 thousand runners, three distances, the record, the focus on the 10 km, and some curiosities of this 36th edition

I raced in Venice on the occasion of the 36esima edition UYN Venice Marathon, and it was not the first time, but never get used to the great beauty of this magnificent city on the water. And so 10 kilometers (I chose the shortest race) flew by without (almost) me noticing.

The start — 15 mila i runners present between marathon (6500), half marathon and 10K km (about 6500), which animated the lagoon from the early hours of the morning, with a gray sky that slowly gave way to a warm sun. The start, for someone like me who ran the shortest distance, was at San Giuliano Park in Mestre. The start at 8.30 in the morning and then off to the Ponte della Libertà, to then enter the renovated port area and reach the historic center. Running alongside the Giudecca Canal to Punta della Dogana, then crossing the Grand Canal on a floating bridge with a view of the San Marco bell tower, almost 170 meters long and built specifically for the event. And then the moving St. Mark’s Square, which we covered in full, passing between the Bell Tower, the Basilica, and the Doge’s Palace. And with the arrival, shortly after, in Riva Sette Martiri, and the medal for everyone.





For the record, the 10 kilometer race saw the 18-year-old Venetian and middle-distance runner from Assindustria Padova excel Thomas D Este in 34'37 ", and in the women's field Diletta Moressathe middle distance runner from Mestre who closed the test in 41'11 ".





record marathon — Among the pleasant aspects of running the shorter distance is being able to enjoy the arrival of those who have taken part in the half marathon and the marathon. With the queen race that gave great emotions thanks to the new record of the marathon race, 2h08’10 “, signed by the Ugandan Solomon Mutai. A result that makes Uganda enter for the first time in the roll of honor for nations of the Venicemarathon.





Word to the winner — Mutai, who has two children and lives in the eastern part of Uganda, in the Bukwo district, on the border with Kenya, and at the end of the race he said that it was the first time he competed in Italy and the time signed today is his personal best. Her words at the end of the race: “I am very happy with the result and competing in Venice was wonderful. I started running in primary school, inspired by other runners ”.

Word to the coordinator — A not accidental result, as stated by the general coordinator of Venice Marthon Lorenzo Cortesi: “We expected the men’s race record, we worked to get this result; certainly the heat didn’t help us, but in the end it went very well. And it is wonderful to finally see thousands of people cross the finish line ”.





The curiosity — Let’s see some curiosities about the VeniceMarathon 2022.

Results of the most mature athletes : Fiorenza Simion (1943) who finished the marathon in 6h36'56 "; Paolo Barbato (1941) in 5h34'00 '.

Most ‘experienced’ athlete of the three races: Sergio Molinari, born in 1936, who spent 1h35’25 “in the 10K.

Dad Christian Barzazi who pushed his little Riccardo (9 years old) born with cerebral palsy due to perinatal asphyxia, it took 4h27’47 “.

Don Marco Carletto, the parish priest registered for Athletica Vaticana (last night he celebrated the Mass of the Marathon runner), he recorded 4h05’51 in the marathon “.