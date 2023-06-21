Home » Venus Williams received a wild card to Wimbledon
Sports

Venus Williams received a wild card to Wimbledon

by admin
Venus Williams received a wild card to Wimbledon

The elder of the Williams sisters is currently ranked 697th in the world. In mid-June, she returned to the courts in Hertogenbosch after a back injury in January. In the Netherlands, she failed in her first match on grass in two years, but on Monday she beat world number 48 Camila Giorgio in Birmingham in the opening round at Wimbledon, and on Thursday she will face Linda Noskova’s conqueror Jelena Ostapenko.

Venus Williams won Wimbledon in 2000, 2001, 2005, 2007 and 2008, and was in the final four more times. She added another six titles in doubles together with her sister Serena, who even won seven singles trophies there.

The third Grand Slam of the year will begin on July 3.

See also  Djokovic advances to Grand Slam final for 32nd time

You may also like

Pilsen the favorite, a tough draw for Bohemians....

Raptors, Gary Trent Jr postpones the appointment with...

Venus Williams and Switolina with Wimbledon wildcards

Inter-Frattesi, Milan: Kamada by the end of the...

AT THE 1988 SEOUL OLYMPICS THE NEW WOMEN’S...

Skip the second doping control to follow Inter...

WAC extends with Captain Leitgeb and Novak

Fabio Fognini skips the second doping control: the...

LA SPORTIVA LAVAREDO ULTRA TRAIL BY UTMB

the first list of 42 players called to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy