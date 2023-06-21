Venus Williams received a wild card to Wimbledon

The elder of the Williams sisters is currently ranked 697th in the world. In mid-June, she returned to the courts in Hertogenbosch after a back injury in January. In the Netherlands, she failed in her first match on grass in two years, but on Monday she beat world number 48 Camila Giorgio in Birmingham in the opening round at Wimbledon, and on Thursday she will face Linda Noskova’s conqueror Jelena Ostapenko.

Venus Williams won Wimbledon in 2000, 2001, 2005, 2007 and 2008, and was in the final four more times. She added another six titles in doubles together with her sister Serena, who even won seven singles trophies there.

The third Grand Slam of the year will begin on July 3.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

