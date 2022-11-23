Home Sports Verdone: “I told De Laurentiis, I’ll end up supporting Napoli”
Sports

Carlo Verdone’s statements

Despite the A leagueas well as the other leagues, both stopped due to the World Cup, the Napoli continues to prepare for the recovery expected in January. On Radio Kiss Kiss intervened during “Radio Goal”. Charles Verdonewell-known actor.

Here are his statements:

“I also told Aurelio, I’ll end up supporting Naples. I watch him with pleasure because he plays a lot of English, I enjoy it. Napoli all have players who are a pleasure to watch when they take the field.”

November 22nd – 2.20pm

