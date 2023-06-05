Home » Vergallito wins the Tour of Upper Austria – sport.ORF.at
Sports

Vergallito wins the Tour of Upper Austria – sport.ORF.at

by admin
Vergallito wins the Tour of Upper Austria – sport.ORF.at

The third and final stage of the 13th Upper Austria Cycle Tour, as well as the overall standings, went to Italian Luca Vergallito on Sunday at the mountain finish in Hinterstoder.

The driver from the Alpecian-Deceuninck team won the final section two seconds ahead of Oscar Cabedo Carda (Team Vorarlberg), overall he stayed one second ahead of the Spaniard. Martin Messner (WSA KTM Graz) was seven and nine seconds back as the best Austrian, third on the day and overall.

Local hero Riccardo Zoidl (Team Felbermayr Wels) finished fifth in the four-day tour, just ahead of the two-time Belgian stage winner Timo Kielich.

See also  Busin, an excellent 12th place on the 26km between Moena and Cavalese

You may also like

Who says it’s impossible?The Heat defeated the Nuggets...

CONCACAF Champions League final: What LAFC’s loss to...

El León debuts as CONCACAF champion in Los...

Miami beats Denver to tie

National events “run” into middle school campuses_Zhejiang Online

Miami ties in Finals by winning Game 2...

Real Madrid – Bilbao 1:1, Osasuna players beat...

Monday’s gossip: Haaland, Kane, Havertz, Benzema, Mount, Messi,...

Three-on-One Basketball World Cup: The Chinese women’s basketball...

Memorial Tournament: Viktor Hovland wins on first hole...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy