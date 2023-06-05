Vergallito wins the Tour of Upper Austria – sport.ORF.at

The third and final stage of the 13th Upper Austria Cycle Tour, as well as the overall standings, went to Italian Luca Vergallito on Sunday at the mountain finish in Hinterstoder.

The driver from the Alpecian-Deceuninck team won the final section two seconds ahead of Oscar Cabedo Carda (Team Vorarlberg), overall he stayed one second ahead of the Spaniard. Martin Messner (WSA KTM Graz) was seven and nine seconds back as the best Austrian, third on the day and overall.

Local hero Riccardo Zoidl (Team Felbermayr Wels) finished fifth in the four-day tour, just ahead of the two-time Belgian stage winner Timo Kielich.