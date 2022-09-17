QUINCINETTO

After the draw gained in the first leg (2-2), even in the second leg of the first round of the Italian Cup (group 9) Quincitava and Charvensod did not go beyond the draw in a still pleasant match, especially for the home team who hit the target. This time it ends 1-1 at Giovanni Cipriano di Quincinetto, but thanks to the extra goal scored away from home, Quincitava breaks the pass for the second round. Vernetti surprises everyone and sets up the team with an unprecedented 3-5-2 and in the early stages of the game it is Charva who tries to become dangerous first with Girardi and then with Mammoliti, but both conclusions end up on the side. Quincitava reacts and at 20 ‘creates a double opportunity: Nicolasi on the left enters the ball and chain area and with a great shot engages Garnero, the ball arrives on Yon’s feet, whose shot is still prey to the visiting goalkeeper.

With the passing of the minutes the Quincitava becomes more and more threatening and at half an hour from the edge of the penalty area Yon widens the platter too much and the ball ends up on the side. The goal of the hosts, however, is in the air and comes 2 ‘from the end of the first half, with a precise diagonal low shot from Vergano. In the second half from the corner at 8 ‘Capussella hits the post, then a little later Mattioli tries again and from a great blow on the square of Capussella, Garnero rejects on the feet of Amir Ferrari, but the offensive winger nerostellato shoots to the stars from great location.

The Quincitava drops physically and in the last quarter of an hour the Charvensod first touches the par with Daricou, then reaches parity with a shot at the edge of the post by Thomain and 3 ‘from the end of the time, a goal to the former is canceled Sterrantino for offside. At the triple final whistle to celebrate is only the Quincitava. –

