Verizon Business announced a five-year partnership with the National Football League (NFL) for the supply of a Managed Private Wireless solution in each of the 30 stadiums in the United States. This solution includes full support for on-field coach-to-coach communications, providing the NFL with speed, security, and reliability for critical communications.

“In an NFL game, every moment counts, seconds count, because the line between victory and defeat is so thin. The backbone of world-class play on the field is communication,” he said Sowmyanarayan Sampath, CEO of Verizon Business -. The NFL recognizes and relies on the power of innovation and technology and the implementation of Managed Private Wireless demonstrates that it has chosen the most advanced technology solution for its games”.

Managed Private Wireless has been successfully trialled at all five NFL international games this season which took place in the United Kingdom, Germany and Mexico. The solution included the deployment and management of private wireless technology, coordination and operational support during matches.

This solution is part of Verizon Business‘ broader Connected Venue approach, which has its origins in the 5G investment that affected more than 75 large public venues across the United States, including some of the most iconic sports venues and musical. Verizon offers a blend of expertise for both public and private networks, a robust technology ecosystem and 5G support that enable football leagues, clubs and stadium managers to create and deliver a world-class fan experience and to achieve the desired operational results. For example, standalone or cashless retail, expedited facility access, and crowd analysis service.