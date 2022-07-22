Home Sports Verona, a Brazilian woman kills her husband: “I married him only for the documents”
Sports

Verona, a Brazilian woman kills her husband: “I married him only for the documents”

by admin
Verona, a Brazilian woman kills her husband: “I married him only for the documents”

Is called Edlaine Ferreirathe 36-year-old Brazilian who confessed to having killed her husband, Francesco Vetrioli, 37-year-old hauler. A homocide completed just over three months after the wedding celebrated in Bussolengo with a civil ceremony.

Edlaine Ferreira was arrested on aggravated murder charges

“I took a hammer and a knife and hit it”

During the interrogation, the woman justified the murder by stating that the husband beat her and cheated on her repeatedly: “He always threatened me, telling me that if I told him he hit me, no one would believe me. And so he also did a few days ago, always telling me that I don’t have the documents. At about 3.30 he went to bed, I took a hammer and a knife and hit him while he was sleeping, ”he confessed.
“Tuesday night around 11pm I was home alone, so I called him and asked him where he was and he said he was staying at the bank and then he would come back. When he’s home we have started arguing because I thought he had lied to me just before. She always kept telling me that I don’t have the documents, that I have not got anyone because my father was also dead, and that only he was left in the world, so I was forced to do what he told me – we read in his statement reported by the Corriere del Veneto -. Once I looked at his phone, I saw that he was exchanging messages related to sexual performance with trans and other women. On that occasion I told him that if he was gay he could leave me alone and go. He got really angry, he grabbed me there testa and it has slammed against the wall“, Declared the girl.

See also  Sardinian cycling week: seven Olympic blues at the start
A marriage of convenience made only to regularize Edlaine’s position

A marriage of convenience

According to Ferreira’s version, the man would have raised his hands on her several times. A marriageas the 36-year-old admits, born for convenience. “He was a man jealous and violent, he would not let me leave the house if not with him, if I left the house alone and did not give him all the details of where I had been and with whom, he would get angry and beat me – she says -. I met him about 4 years ago because we had a mutual friend in Verona, our relationship was born about 3 years ago. I decided to marry him three months ago, even though he was violent, though to be able to regularize my position in Italy“, Finally revealed the 36-year-old.
In fact, the woman is not in compliance with the documents. The prosecutor underlines that “the suspect it is illegally located on the territory of the Italian State because the expulsion order issued by the Prefecture of Parma hangs on her with the obligation of repatriation ”. In her motivations, the magistrate confirms the prison and does not grant the enforcers since “the murderous action resulted from a simple domestic quarrel, with a very evident and macroscopic disproportion between the circumstances and the terrible murderous action of the woman”.

You may also like

Vingegaard, gentleman in yellow Pogacar falls and he...

Toro looks good in front of the Turkish...

Yuzuru Hanyu applies to withdraw from the Japanese...

Naples, with a manhole smashing the drinks dispenser:...

Gao Jianjun met with the Chinese Football Coordination...

LIVE Athletics World Championships in Eugene: results, program,...

The Northwest Wolves of the Chinese League defeated...

First time in blue for Aliotta and Moretti,...

Warm-up match-Sancho scored a goal and pulled the...

L84 towards the repechage On the bench you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy