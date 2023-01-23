Accident during the disassembly of the Christmas comet, the base collapsed on the steps of the Arena

Verona, 23 January 2023 – The base of the great comet located inside the amphitheater has detached and fallen as far as the cavea, where the stalls for the public are located in summer, damaging some steps of the Verona Arena. It happened during the teardown work this morning.

There is currently an ongoing site inspection with municipal technicians and the Supervision to the archaeological and architectural assets. Today is the day the Arena is closed to the public and for this very reason it was chosen for the dismantling of the star set up every year since 1984 during the Christmas holidays.

The decoration in painted steel, 70 meters high, weight 78 tonsis the symbol of Christmas in the city.

Amphitheater under seizure

The entire monument of the Arena di Verona was seized by the Public Prosecutor who opened a file for culpable damage following the collapse of part of the comet during the dismantling operations of the structure located in Piazza Bra in

Verona.

The accident occurred in the late morningduring the handling operations of the gigantic steel structure, which is set up between the Arena and Piazza Bra on the occasion of the Festivities, becoming over the years a point of attraction for tourists too.

The steel base tumbled along the steps, damaging them, falling into the cavea which in winter is completely free from the armchairs which welcome the spectators during opera performances and concerts in summer. At the time of the collapse inside the Arena there were no visitors because today, Monday, is closed to the public.

The quantification of damages it is still in progress by the technicians of the Monuments Area of ​​the Municipality of Verona and the Superintendency of Archaeology, Fine Arts and Landscape of Verona. The outgoing superintendent, Vincenzo Tine, already transferred to Padua, carried out an inspection. The amphitheater is under seizure and therefore will not be open to the public at least for the whole week. The investigation is coordinated by the assistant prosecutor Alberto Sergi