Home » Verona-Bologna 2-1: video, gol e highlights
Sports

Verona-Bologna 2-1: video, gol e highlights

by admin
Verona-Bologna 2-1: video, gol e highlights

A very important success that is worth the momentary engagement with Spezia in third from last place in the standings. Verona beat Bologna 2-1 thanks to a brace from their most talented man: Verdi. In the first half Skorupski commits a foul on Gaich, the resulting penalty is converted by Verdi. In the second half, Bologna attacks, Hellas suffers but finds the 2-0 again with Verdi beating Skorupski with a header. In the final Dominguez shortens

REPORT CARDS – RANKING

See also  Official: Tottenham captain Lloris renews his contract until 2024, the 10-year veteran continues to fight – yqqlm

You may also like

Paris–Roubaix bike race, then run a half marathon

Musetti-Tsitsipas, when and where to see the ATP...

VfL Bochum: Thomas Letsch – matured into a...

Golfo Piombino-Libertas Livorno: derby again, this time in...

Women’s Bundesliga: League record, long-distance duel and Bayern...

Tenways presents the new AGO X e-bike –...

FC Bayern: Kahn comments – rumors about the...

The best strawberries in Italy | Where to...

Aston Villa in the Premier League – time...

Panathinaikos towards a two-year agreement with Ergin Ataman

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy