Seven goals in Peschiera, Verona’s attack ok

Verona beat Cremonese 4-3 in the last friendly match of the season in Peschiera behind closed doors. With the newly promoted and combative Grigiorossa formation it is a penalty at the last minute of the game by Piccoli to sanction the final result. Lasagna, still in brace, and Henry sign the goals in the first half while the defense dances on the goals conceded by a generous Cremonese, who in the second half finds the equalizer (deserved) with a bomb from Valeri (brace for him too) before capitulating on the gong.

Excellent start of the race of the boys of Cioffi, with good rhythms. After a header by Henry on the bottom, it is the Frenchman himself who gets in the door (first goal of the season) at 19 ‘at the suggestion of Lasagna. Alone in the box, Henry calibrates a right to turn to the far post to the left of the goalkeeper. Pairing with Lasagna works. It’s the same Lasagna to double 4 minutes later. At 23 ‘the number 11 attacks the goal and heads in the bag a few centimeters from the line after a conclusion by Henry saved by Radu preceded by a drumming action with a cross from Tameze from the right.

Cremonese reacts and goes close to shortening in the 32nd minute when Montipò lets go of an opponent’s free kick, Gunter sweeps for a corner. Shortly after a shot by Castagnetti is deflected for a corner by the defense.

The Hellas game is all vertical, often with a long ball trying to take advantage of the grasslands left by the Cremonese defense. Lazovic stings on the left of Cioffi’s 3-5-2, minus Pharaohs on the right. See also The "Parisian" Giulia can now dream of the Olympics at home "But I miss Udine"

Alvini’s grigiorossi insist by raising the center of gravity, Verona commits some lightness in midfield and saves itself on a counterattack. Shortly after, however, Ilic in the area hits with his arm. It is rigor that Tsadjout transforms at 41 ‘with a central left.

Lasagna misses the 3-1 speed by making the shot blocked by the Cremonese defense in the final half.

In the second half the teams enter with the same eleven, minutes of the legs are needed in view of the official commitments, which are now approaching. The Cremonese attacks, Ceccherini and Gunter block the initiatives on the trocar. Pickel’s free-kick from the edge (Pharaoh’s foul) goes slightly higher. Hongla sews and sews in midfield and also recovers behind, while Tameze is released. But Verona drops, and Cremonese draws. It is 12 ‘of the second half when a cross from the excellent Zanimacchia starts from the right, the Gialloblù defense is unguarded and Valeri leans in the door with his head.

DOUBLE LASAGNA. The guests don’t even have time to celebrate the draw that Lasagna is launched on the left and taking advantage of a hole enters the area chilling Radu with a powerful left-handed. Shortly after Lazovic touches the crossbar on a free kick.

Alvini starts with the substitutions. Sernicola enters for the former Gialloblù Bianchetti at 17 ‘. Henry kicks to the bottom, the teams feel the heat and drop in intensity.

Okereke wastes the 3-3 ball from the edge by sending the platter high with an almost unguarded goal. Cioffi sends in Piccoli instead of Henry in the 27th minute after the refreshing stop. Lasagna wastes with his right foot in the 30th minute from an excellent position in the area. See also For Juve, the first was good, Milan put on a show

EDGE OF VALERI, 3-3. With the entry of Ciofani the Cremonese gains weight forward. From a corner the ball arrives, on 33 ‘, a Valeri that from outside the box places a powerful left winger on the fly. Great goal and 3-3.

Barak, Veloso, Terracciano, Cortinovis, Djuric and Amione enter the block for the last minutes, in which the teams attempt the last assaults despite being tried by the heat. A convict hand from Bartolomei in the 45th minute provokes the decisive penalty. And Little ones makes no mistake by kicking at the edge of the pole to Radu’s right.

Rarely: 19′ pt Henry, 23′ pt e 13′ st Lasagna, 42′ pt Tsadjout (rig.), 12′ st Valeri, 34′ st Valeri, 46′ st Piccoli (rig.)

HELLAS VERONA (3-5-2): Montipò; Dawidowicz, Günter, Ceccherini; Faraoni (from 43 ‘st Amione), Tameze (from 39’ st Barak), Hongla (from 39 ‘st Veloso), Ilic (from 40’ st Cortinovis), Lazovic (from 38 ‘st Terracciano); Henry (from 26 ‘st Piccoli), Lasagna (from 42’ st Djuric)

Available: Church, Berardi, Coppola, Retsos, Magnani, Sulemana

Trainer: Gabriele Cioffi

CREMONESE (3-4-2-1): Radu; Bianchetti (from 17 ‘st Sernicola), Chiriches (from 29’ st Ndiaye), Vasquez; Valeri, Zanimacchia, Pickel, Castagnetti (from 29 ‘st Bartolomei); Baez, Tsadjout; Okereke (from 26 ‘st Ciofani)

Available: Sarr, Ciezkowski, Ghiglione, Quagliata, Acella, Valzania, Tenkorang, Strizzolo, Gondo

Trainer: Massimiliano Alvini

Referee: Andrea Colombo (Section AIA of Como)

Assistants: Marco D’Ascanio (Section AIA of Ancona), Giuseppe Marco Macaddino (Section AIA of Pesaro)