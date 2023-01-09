The Serbian with two goals in the first half decides the match among the bottom of the class. The Lombards remain alone at the bottom of the rankings, the Venetians reach Sampdoria at an altitude of 9

From our correspondent Pierfrancesco Archetti

Verona had not won since September 4, when they beat Sampdoria in another direct match. Then ten defeats in a row interrupted by last Wednesday’s draw in Turin. But with this success he returns to hope: he surpasses Cremonese and hooks up with Sampdoria. All in the first half, all thanks to super Lazovic: brace. And to think that it is given among the starters, to raise cash on the market.

THE TAKE-OFF — Verona immediately made it clear who was in charge: in the 9th minute they took the lead with the Serbian, able to hit a cross from Kallon from the small area. Cremonese is in trouble, makes too many mistakes and is also punished on the counterattack, when there are 10 players due to an injury to Bianchetti, who will then return with a bandaged head. The visitors lose the ball in attack, Doig crosses the whole field then serves Lazovic the ball to double (26′). Bocchetti is disqualified, only Zaffaroni commands on the bench in Verona, the tactical set-up does not change and compared to the draw in Turin the only change is Ilic in place of Sulemana. Hellas dominates and misses the trio with Kallon, again after a buck from Doig. Then in the second half he calms down and just has to contain. He succeeds. See also Milan, sprint start and three points Inter struggles in Lecce: they win in the 95th minute

CREMONESE ON THE GROUND — Alvini changes a few pieces ahead of the last game. However, Zanimacchia is not an attacking midfielder but a winger, with Buonaiuto (in place of Okereke) on the other side. Dessers is the centre-forward who loses duels with the Veronese defenders. At the end of the first half he claims a penalty for a touch by Hien: the referee Mariani consults the Var and lets it go. In the second half the coach replaces the whole attack by bringing in Okereke, Felix, Tsadjout and then Ciofani, but little changes. Cremonese in black crisis.

THE MEMORY — In memory of Gianluca Vialli, Cremonese played with a special shirt on which a photo of the missing attacker was printed. The uniforms will then be auctioned off and the proceeds will go to the Vialli-Mauro foundation.

January 9, 2023 (change January 9, 2023 | 21:05)

