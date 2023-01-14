The attack took place on December 6 after the success of the Moroccans against the Spaniards at the World Cup. Two more Daspos for clashes before Verona-NK Istra

The Daspos have arrived for the 13 people that the December 6, 2022 they attacked i Moroccan fans who in Verona were celebrating the victory of their national team against Spain in the World Cup. THE bans on access to sporting events they were arranged by the commissioner Ivana Petricca.

The Morocco party during the MondialE — The 13 people affected by Daspo are young people whom Digos has identified as militants in far-right groups in Verona. They hadn’t looked kindly on the celebrations of the Moroccan community after their team’s success at the World Cup in Qatar. Let’s talk about the round of 16 match that the North Africans won against the Iberians 3-0 on penalties, after regulation and extra time had finished 0-0.

Daspo for 13 attackers — The 13 far-right youths had become protagonists of violent actions against Moroccans and they had been reported to the judicial authority. Now the prohibition of access to sports facilities throughout Italy and throughout Europe at football events and cannot even access the areas adjacent to the Bentegodi Stadium or the Verona Porta Nuova station on days when sporting events are scheduled. Of these 13 Daspo, two will last five years with the obligation to sign at the Police Headquarters, the other eleven have a shorter duration, one and two years.

Clashes before Verona-NK Istra — The commissioner has also ordered two more Daspo for facts relating to the Hellas Verona-NK Istra match on 18 December 2022, a friendly that ended goalless. Before the match there had been clashes with the throwing of blunt objects, chairs, tables and flagpoles. Four agents of the Mobile Department of Padua had remained wounded as they tried to keep the fans of the two teams at bay.