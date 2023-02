Fiorentina wins again and does it at the Bentegodi in Verona against Hellas. A clear and convincing success that has been missing since 7 January and which comes thanks to goals from Barak (with the ex’s goal), Cabral and Biraghi who closes it in the final with an amazing goal from midfield. Viola who thus hook Empoli at 28 points, while the hosts remain at 17 and fail to hook up to Spezia remaining in the relegation zone

