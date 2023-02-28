With their eighth victory in a row, Napoli takes their lead over Inter to +18, defeated in Bologna and joined by Milan who beat Atalanta at the San Siro. At -2 from the Milanese there is Lazio, protagonist of the 1-0 draw against Sampdoria. First victory for Paulo Sousa with Salernitana: the grenades move away from the hot zone, as well as Fiorentina victorious in Verona. Here is the updated standings with the Lega Serie A ordering