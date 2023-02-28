Fiorentina win again, they do it on the Verona field. The third goal by Biraghi was beautiful

The Fiorentina wins 3-0 on the field of Verona. The Viola, fresh from qualifying for the round of 16 Conference Leaguethus returning to success after a fast of six games (defeats with Rome, Turin, Bologna and Juventusequal against Lazio and Empoli) and it does so thanks to the networks of Barak, Cabral e Biraghi. He smiles away from the Franchi, therefore, the team of Italian, who hadn’t picked up three away points since the beginning of November (0-2 with Sampdoria). Fiorentina thus regained oxygen climbing to 28 points in the standings and forcing Zaffaroni’s men to the second knockout in a row (third from last place at 17).

Verona-Fiorentina, the story of the match

At startup they try immediately Lasagna on the one hand and Nico Gonzalez on the other, then in the 12th minute the great former player Barak broke the deadlock in favor of the Viola, guessing the lefty on an assist by icon. The response from the hosts comes close to half an hour, first with Lasagna who throws to the wind a tempting opportunity with a header, then with a right footed shot Duda rejected by Terracciano. Close to the interval, Fiorentina also doubled their lead, signed by Cabral who, left too much alone in the area, volleyed over a corner from Mandrake. In the second half the pace slowed down, Verona somehow tried to get back on track, but no other great dangers came from the parts of Terracciano.

Biraghi, goals from midfield

The Italian team manages the double advantage without too much effort, risking only in the final on the header of Guyswho receives a cross from the left by Lazovic chipping for the post with an aerial twist. Just a few moments later then, with an authentic pearl of technique and cunning, Biraghi brings the curtain down on the match by scoring the trio directly from mid-field with a sudden free kick. A trajectory on which Montip can do nothing, a goal that angered the opponents (they stopped to help a Fiorentina player left on the ground), so much so that after the referee’s triple whistle, a sort of manhunt startedwith Biraghi himself taking the road to the locker room, silencing the home players.