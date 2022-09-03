At the ‘Bentegodi’ the fifth day takes place between two of the teams that started worse, with only two points each. And the hosts have a somewhat negative tradition with the Ligurians over the last decade

Pulling out of the hotspots of the standings immediately after a bad start to the season. It is the common goal of Verona and Sampdoria that on Sunday 4 September at 18:00 will challenge each other with three heavy points at stake. Yes, because if it is true that there are 34 days to go, at the same time the direct rivals are not there to watch. And the only two points each won in the first four rounds cannot leave Cioffi and Giampaolo calm.

HOW THE TWO TEAMS ARRIVE — As mentioned, the one approached by Verona and Sampdoria is certainly not a sparkling start. The Scala family were overwhelmed on the first day of August by Naples. Then three games fought, on the edge of equilibrium, but with only two draws (Bologna and Empoli) and an internal knockout with Atalanta. Atalanta who also surprised Caputo and his teammates on August 13th. The Sampdoria have performed well against two battleships like Lazio and Juventus, taking home points on both occasions. Instead, the poker suffered by Salernitana in the penultimate day is out of place.

PREVIOUS — 5 October 2019. It is the date of Verona’s last victory against Sampdoria. And it is also the only one in the last 13 precedents in Serie A. The negative tradition of the Venetians is surprising above all for the growth of recent years with Juric, compared to the more complicated moments of the Ligurians who last year were saved by the broken headphone . The last direct clash dates back to April of last season with the 1-1 signed by Caputo and Caprari. See also Ziyeh was dismissed from the Morocco national team as the coach said he was a big-name player: show evidence |

QUOTE COMPARISON — Despite the precedents, the odds speak in favor of Verona. At the ‘Bentegodi’ the 1 mark is played at 2.02 on Leovegas, 2.05 on Snai and 2.06 on Novibet. The last victory of Sampdoria at the home of the Venetians is dated December 2020 (it ended 1-2 with a “useless” goal by Zaccagni): it returns on Sunday at 3.55 on Goldbet, at 3.60 on Betfair and 3.75 on Sisal Matchpoint. The draw is around similar numbers, given at 3.35 on Pokerstars, passing by 3.50 on Better to 3.65 by Leovegas.

PRONOSTIC — Even the prediction goes against the trend compared to the historical one, in favor of Sampdoria. Or rather, leave the possibility of victory to Verona and the scenario of a draw. Cioffi, in fact, wants redemption in front of the Gialloblù fans who have seen Simeone, Caprari and Barak taken away in one fell swoop. A match full of goals is not expected: it is advisable to bet on a combo 1x + Under 2.5 offered at 2.10 on the Sisal board, at 2.30 on Goldbet and Better.

September 2nd – 9.10pm

