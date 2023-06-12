Verona knocks out Spezia with a trio and stays in Serie A

Il Verona is saved and remains in Serie A. In the safety playoff played in Reggio Emilia the Venetians beat Spezia 3-1 thus guaranteeing their stay in the top flight while the Ligurians relegated to Serie B.

The match

It all happens in the first half with the advantage dell’Hellas after 5′ with a diagonal of Pharaohs deviated from Ampadu in your own door. The same Ampadu equalized in the 15th minute with a blow from distance. At which point Ngonge breaks loose, who first lands a one-two with Djuricand then scores a personal double at the end of a great coast-to-coast.

In the second half there is no shortage of emotions: red for Pharaohs and rigor for the Spicebut it comes neutralized and Montiportgood at hypnotizing Nzola! Thus it ends 1-3: Hellas Verona is safe, Spezia is in Serie B.

The verdict

Il Verona confirmed itself in Serie A. Spezia relegated to Serie B. This is the verdict of the safety play-off played tonight at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia. Verona made better use of the scoring opportunities, launched in the first half by Ngonge’s brace. Subsequently in the second half Montipò saved a penalty against Nzola from La Spezia when the match could have been reopened, with Verona one man down following Faraoni’s expulsion. Spezia were surprised at the start, but above all the third goal conceded before the break cut off Semplici’s team who then didn’t find the strength to halve the disadvantage. Simple at first with several important absences. Verona practically full. Supporters arranged in the two curves, and always kept at a distance before and after the match by a massive security service. First part of the challenge in the sign of Verona who go to half time with two goals ahead. The determination immediately shown by the Venetians created the first jolt with Faraoni’s goal in the 5th minute. On Lazovic’s descent to the left, the ball is not intercepted by the defense of La Spezia, Faraoni first intentionally frames the goal, a slight deflection by both Dragowski and Ampado, but the ball ends up in the net. Two minutes later Faraoni was once again the star when his header almost doubled. Despite a situation of total control, Verona suffers the equal in the quarter of an hour: from long distance Ampadu guesses the crossing of the posts. Verona tries to keep the initiative, Spezia frequently look for their ram Nzola on an empty stomach for 13 games. In the 26th minute the result changed again with the Ligurian defense too soft in the triangle in the middle of the area between Djuric and Ngonge, with the latter making no mistake. Verona plays hard going into the interval with three yellow cards. Zaffaroni’s team risks in the 34th minute with Faraoni’s save. In the 38th minute another inattention from Spezia’s defense. Long descent by Ngonge who wins a tackle and flies towards the opponent’s goal. Ampadu’s marking was shy, the Veronese shot at the near post, thus signing the trio and his personal double under the curve of the La Spezia fans. The inevitable nervousness takes over from the lively game of the first half. Montipò in the 4th minute doesn’t let Zurkowski surprise him. Spice insists that he tries to reopen the race. In the 15th minute, personal action by Bourabia who did everything right, but lost his balance inside the area. In the 63rd minute the game was interrupted by the launch of smoke bombs from the spice curve towards the area defended by the Verona goalkeeper, Montipò. Orsato calls the teams, but after a couple of minutes it starts again. In the 23rd minute it was the negative turning point for Spezia. Shomudorov lob, Montipò is beaten, Faraoni intervenes on the goal line and prevents the ball from entering with his hand. Penalty that Nzola takes very badly, senses Montipò who deflects for a corner and leaves Verona with a double advantage. Spezia with the strength of desperation attacks with his head down, pays for Nzola’s bad night and finally hits the crossbar with Ampadu. It’s a party at Orsato’s final whistle for the Verona curve. Spezia players in silence in the presence of their supporters.