Tomorrow at 18:30 away match at Bentegodi for the biancocelesti, called not to lose the pace for the Champions League zone. Sarri ponders deploying the eleven type: few doubts for Immobile and Milinkovic-Savic, managed in the Italian Cup against Juve. However, the tired Felipe Anderson has to be evaluated: if the Brazilian doesn’t make it, Pedro is ready. Zaffaroni finds Doig and Dawidowicz again, pay attention to the possible use of new signings in midfield

