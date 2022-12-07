The police have already arrested thirteen young people belonging to far-right groups. In the raid that targeted the cars in which Morocco’s supporters were travelling, one woman was slightly injured

A full-blown racist raid against Morocco fans celebrating in the streets of Verona after the penalty shoot-out victory over Spain. A group of hooded people, attributable to the local far right, allegedly attacked some Moroccan boys aboard five cars in Corso Porta Nuova.

Violence — According to witnesses, the attackers used chains, belts and batons against the cars passing through Corso Porta Nuova. A woman was slightly injured by splinters from broken windows. A video circulating online shows five hooded people, one with a belt in his hand, rampaging against the occupants of a car.

Stop — Thirteen young militants of the extreme right in Verona have already been arrested and identified by the police who will now have to ascertain individual responsibilities.

December 7, 2022

