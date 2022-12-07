Home Sports Verona, Moroccan fans attacked with chains and batons
Sports

Verona, Moroccan fans attacked with chains and batons

by admin
Verona, Moroccan fans attacked with chains and batons

The police have already arrested thirteen young people belonging to far-right groups. In the raid that targeted the cars in which Morocco’s supporters were travelling, one woman was slightly injured

A full-blown racist raid against Morocco fans celebrating in the streets of Verona after the penalty shoot-out victory over Spain. A group of hooded people, attributable to the local far right, allegedly attacked some Moroccan boys aboard five cars in Corso Porta Nuova.

Violence

According to witnesses, the attackers used chains, belts and batons against the cars passing through Corso Porta Nuova. A woman was slightly injured by splinters from broken windows. A video circulating online shows five hooded people, one with a belt in his hand, rampaging against the occupants of a car.

Stop

Thirteen young militants of the extreme right in Verona have already been arrested and identified by the police who will now have to ascertain individual responsibilities.

December 7, 2022 (change December 7, 2022 | 1:53 pm)

© breaking latest news

See also  Djokovic is looking for victory number 1000, Bolelli and Fognini are in the semifinal in doubles

You may also like

Love doesn’t go on vacation sequel? Thus the...

Gymnastics scandal, Carlotta Ferlito: “No little girl should...

The Brazilian talent Martins belongs to the Pozzos,...

4 to 1 send off South Korea and...

Ag Lautaro: “He has pain in his ankle,...

Pavia-Oltrepo, derby confirmed on Sunday at 2.30pm

Here is the last friendly match to liven...

5 Types of NFL Bets You Should Learn...

The highlight is Frosinone-Reggina: Grosso has never beaten...

2022 Weightlifting World Championships: Chinese player Jiang Huihua...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy