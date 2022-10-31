Home Sports Verona-Rome: Volpato, the 18-year-old goalscorer who always scores at Hellas
Verona-Rome: Volpato, the 18-year-old goalscorer who always scores at Hellas

Verona-Rome: Volpato, the 18-year-old goalscorer who always scores at Hellas

At the Bentegodi the 18-year-old signed Roma’s comeback with the 2-1 goal and the assist for El Shaarawy’s third goal. The only other goal in Serie A was also scored at Hellas last February

When he sees Verona, Cristian Volpato takes on the role of the superhero. Perhaps it will be the yellow-blue colors – like red for the Spanish bullfighting bulls – to ignite the class of the Italian-Australian who, for the second time, saved José Mourinho from a draw that could have easily turned into one of the regrets of the Romanist championship. On the three points obtained by Roma against Hellas, in fact, there is the signature of the 2003 class, sent on the field by the Special One at 13 ‘of the second half to try to straighten a match that, for Pellegrini and his companions, was becoming complicated with the passing minutes.

