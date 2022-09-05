The coach of the Gialloblù: “With this attitude we reach the goal”

Gabriele Cioffi comments on Verona’s victory against Sampdoria at a press conference.

“In the first half – says the Verona coach – we were a bit rusty, but the attitude of the whole match was that of wanting to win the match. I liked the reaction very much. I’m really happy, I share and dedicate this victory for the staff and all those who work for Verona gave us the serenity of being able to work well for the goal, which is salvation.

Lasagna? She will adjust the aim. The less she thinks about how to pull, the more she will make it. Winning is a great satisfaction.

The most important answer was given to me by the team. Seeing Pharaohs, Djuric and Cabal rejoice was very important. Did I bet on Doig? It went well for me, maybe I was also lucky, but you have to have the courage and that comes with the desire to win. Did I leave Tameze out? The choice is mine, but you also need to know how to let yourself be chosen “.

To the microphones of Danz Cioffi he adds: “I asked for the colors and today I saw the rainbow. We were missing some shades to make the third but I’m happy with the performance and attitude. I saw what we are working on, we went under when no one was waited for him, When you believe in what you do with the boys I have, the victory was a satisfaction and a liberation. See also National Games table tennis women's team Sun Yingsha was swept by Shandong and Liaoning in 27 minutes

I enjoy working with players who are hungry, regardless of age. Even those who entered did well: Tameze, Hongla, Depaoli, all responded present. With this attitude you reach the goal. Superstitious ritual? It was just amuchina, no holy water “.

