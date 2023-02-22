Home Sports Verona, team and result management. Coach Ramagli with Lenotti for the sponsors
Sports

Verona, team and result management. Coach Ramagli with Lenotti for the sponsors

by admin
Verona, team and result management. Coach Ramagli with Lenotti for the sponsors

Great success and participation for the second appointment of “Partners off the pitch”, the Scaligera Basket project aimed at its sponsor companies. In the evocative location of Romeo Bistrot & Cocktail Bar in the heart of Verona, a meeting took place which focused on teamwork and the management of victories and defeats with a precise look at the parallelism between sport and the corporate world.

Managers and entrepreneurs of the sponsoring companies had the opportunity to listen to the testimonies and to discuss with the coach of Tezenis Verona Alessandro Ramagli. Together with the Gialloblù coach, the protagonist of the day was Carlo Lenotti, founder of Comunicarlo and digital communication expert who deals with artists of the caliber of Marco Mengoni and Francesca Michielin.

The main topics covered during the evening were the concept of team and shared responsibility, preparation for an important event and the management of ups and downs in the career of professionals both in the world of sport and in that of entertainment.

Great interaction between the public and guests who made their experience available to develop a stimulating debate which ended with a convivial moment where all the participants were able to taste the products that are making Romeo Bistrot one of the most renowned cocktail bars in Verona.

A new format for the “Partners off the field” event which received excellent feedback from the participants; It is a great source of pride for Scaligera Basket to highlight the development and consolidation of the synergy between the company and local companies that share an important growth project.

See also  Lang Ping will teach volleyball curriculum at Beijing Normal University after leaving office-IT and Sports

You may also like

Tenways CGO600 Pro | Light and comfortable unisex...

China 0-0 Republic of Ireland: Aoife Mannion makes...

Today’s football recommendation Rotherham VS Sunderland + Blackburn...

Women’s T20 World Cup: India unfazed by semi-final...

Milan, Maignan and Florenzi train as a group...

Atlanta Hawks, the candidate of The Athletic: who...

Huali teachers and students return to the cinema...

Andrea Presti: Mister Olympia and RiminiWellness are the...

Milan, does the latest idea for the midfield...

he had fled to Romania by car

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy