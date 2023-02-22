Great success and participation for the second appointment of “Partners off the pitch”, the Scaligera Basket project aimed at its sponsor companies. In the evocative location of Romeo Bistrot & Cocktail Bar in the heart of Verona, a meeting took place which focused on teamwork and the management of victories and defeats with a precise look at the parallelism between sport and the corporate world.

Managers and entrepreneurs of the sponsoring companies had the opportunity to listen to the testimonies and to discuss with the coach of Tezenis Verona Alessandro Ramagli. Together with the Gialloblù coach, the protagonist of the day was Carlo Lenotti, founder of Comunicarlo and digital communication expert who deals with artists of the caliber of Marco Mengoni and Francesca Michielin.

The main topics covered during the evening were the concept of team and shared responsibility, preparation for an important event and the management of ups and downs in the career of professionals both in the world of sport and in that of entertainment.

Great interaction between the public and guests who made their experience available to develop a stimulating debate which ended with a convivial moment where all the participants were able to taste the products that are making Romeo Bistrot one of the most renowned cocktail bars in Verona.

A new format for the “Partners off the field” event which received excellent feedback from the participants; It is a great source of pride for Scaligera Basket to highlight the development and consolidation of the synergy between the company and local companies that share an important growth project.