The Verona coach: “Udinese in the first places thanks to Sottil, I am delighted with my choice”

Gabriele Cioffi comments to Sky about Verona’s defeat against Udinese 1-2.

“There was the will to win – says the Hellas coach – using our characteristics. I’m sorry for the parameter used by the referee. Djuric’s foul from which the free kick was born the 2-1 goal contrasts with the race direction made up to that moment and I’m sorry about that.

The bases are there, the will to get back up too. One episode condemned us. A step forward today? Yes, although I preferred not to receive compliments but to score points. Unfortunately I can’t get that episode out of my head. I always ask my parents to have courage. Udinese attacks with everyone but also leaves some space and there I asked to be able to do badly.

Udinese at the top of the standings? Thanks to those who train it now, I am very happy and very convinced of the Hellas choice. I knew there would be pain, we are united and I’m sure we will do it “.

October 3 – 11:08 pm

