Home Sports Verona-Udinese 1-2, Cioffi: “We wanted to win, that” foul “whistled against Djuric condemned us”
Sports

Verona-Udinese 1-2, Cioffi: “We wanted to win, that” foul “whistled against Djuric condemned us”

by admin
Verona-Udinese 1-2, Cioffi: “We wanted to win, that” foul “whistled against Djuric condemned us”

The Verona coach: “Udinese in the first places thanks to Sottil, I am delighted with my choice”

Gabriele Cioffi comments to Sky about Verona’s defeat against Udinese 1-2.

“There was the will to win – says the Hellas coach – using our characteristics. I’m sorry for the parameter used by the referee. Djuric’s foul from which the free kick was born the 2-1 goal contrasts with the race direction made up to that moment and I’m sorry about that.

The bases are there, the will to get back up too. One episode condemned us. A step forward today? Yes, although I preferred not to receive compliments but to score points. Unfortunately I can’t get that episode out of my head. I always ask my parents to have courage. Udinese attacks with everyone but also leaves some space and there I asked to be able to do badly.

Udinese at the top of the standings? Thanks to those who train it now, I am very happy and very convinced of the Hellas choice. I knew there would be pain, we are united and I’m sure we will do it “.

October 3 – 11:08 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Sony Vision-S 02, the electric SUV presented at Ces in Las Vegas 2022

You may also like

Qatar 2022, Paris and 7 French cities boycott...

The Lakers officially announced the injury report: There...

Verona-Udinese / Sottil enjoying the moment: “Great merit...

Inter-Barça, Inzaghi focuses on Correa

Equal to Beto and Bijol in the recovery,...

Verona-Udinese 1-2: Doig, Beto and Bijol al 93′

Giroud and Tomori, but also Desailly, Crespo and...

Volleyball A3. Paganin charges Da Rold: “We are...

Uefa, Ceferin on De Laurentiis: “I don’t share...

Leclerc on pole in front of Perez Red...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy