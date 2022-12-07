Home Sports Verona, Zaffaroni joins Bocchetti, satisfied with the assoallenatori: “This is how you respect the rules”
Verona, Zaffaroni joins Bocchetti, satisfied with the assoallenatori: "This is how you respect the rules"

Verona, Zaffaroni joins Bocchetti, satisfied with the assoallenatori: “This is how you respect the rules”

The technician who took over from Cioffi at the helm of Verona did not have the license necessary to coach. The trade association: “That’s fine, we will continue to monitor”

With a press release dated 4 December, Hellas Verona announced that it had entrusted the management of the first team to Marco Zaffaroni, placing him side by side with Salvatore Bocchetti, already present in the company cadres and de facto head coach until then (after the dismissal of Cioffi ), despite not having full title, not having UEFA Pro qualification, unlike Zaffaroni.

SITUATION RESOLVED

Last November 26, the Assoallenatori had intervened in the matter, denouncing the irregularity, and emphasizing how the presence in the technical cadres of Dritan Dervishi, collaborator of the club president in various entrepreneurial activities, despite possessing a Uefa Pro qualification, did not remedy the situation. This is why AIAC had asked for a change. “Now, the latest corporate decisions, arrived in a reasonable time, have brought the case back into a framework of formal respect for the rules – Assoallenatori informs in a note – I expect that we register positively. In sending Zaffaroni the wish of good job, the AIAC hopes that its management will also be legitimized on a substantial level. And in this sense it will continue to monitor”.

December 6, 2022 (change December 6, 2022 | 18:02)

