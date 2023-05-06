Veroni will also be the official supplier of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia – Sport Marketing News

After the fields of Miami, Washington, Cincinnati and Indian Wells, Veronahistoric Emilian salami factory renowned throughout the world for its high quality cured meats, conquers the “red land” of the BNL internationals of Italy, tournament now in its 80th edition. From 8 to 21 May, the Correggio company will be official supplier of the tennis tournament, a leading event on the Italian and international sports scene, which this year features an unprecedented calendar with over 300 matches and twice as many champions in action.

Even the space dedicated to the event is getting bigger: it is precisely here that Veroni plans to create a 100% made in Italy entertainment and food experience featuring the high quality of its cured meats: raw ham, mortadella and the BrioBrain kits, the innovative savory breakfast launched by the company in 2022, made with a sandwich or brioche with salami, almonds and herbal tea to drink hot or cold.

First, the food area of ​​the Internationals will host Veroni Lounge, a “grab & go” branded area where visitors can buy exclusive sandwiches filled with freshly sliced ​​salami and taste an aperitif accompanied by a careful selection of red, white and sparkling wines. Not only. There are many tasting proposals designed during the tournament: from the hospitality areas where tastings of sliced ​​cured meats by expert delicatessens are foreseen to the distribution of BrioBrain kits in the player lounge reserved for players and staff.

The presence at the international BNL d’Italia is, together with the sponsorship of the major US tournaments inaugurated in 2022, one of Veroni’s great challenges in tennis. “We have decided to capitalize on the experience acquired during the great American tennis events, including the latest edition of Indian Wells, to come to Rome and experience the excitement of this great event where our products have unique visibility and l opportunity to be enjoyed by a target of people who love the combination of sport, haute cuisine, shopping, in the context of an event of great charm. Just the perfect audience for our cured meats”, he comments Stefano Veronipresident of the Veroni Group.

For the Emilian company, born almost 100 years ago in the heart of the Emilian Food Valley, it is the fifth event in which the Veroni brand presents itself as a supplier or sponsor, offering a format that has become a winner: branded area and tastings for the public and athletes .

It all started with the Miami Open in 2022 followed by the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati of the ATP 1000 circuit and the Citi Open in Washington, tournament, ATP 500. This year, after the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and after Rome, the brand enhancement strategy will continue in July by repeating the Citi Open in Washington and in August the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. “The goal is to enhance the visibility of a brand that is already a leader in the US market, he concludes Emanuela Bigi, marketing manager of Veroni. “Since the end of 2021 we have been the first Italian brand of self-service cold cuts in the USA”.