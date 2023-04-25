Home » Veronica Bartoli: Personally I remain confident
Veronica Bartoli, president of UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia, comments on the aftermath of Brescia in the Gazzetta di Reggio: «We knew it would be a very tough challenge, but we tried right up to the end. The physicality of our opponents had a determining factor and the gap was further accentuated as a result of the injury he suffered from Vitali and forced him to leave the field halfway through the match. His unavailability in the second part of the match heavily affected the balance of the match ».

«I’m sorry, for our fans, for this result. As always, they were close to us and cheered us on for the entire duration of the race. We hope to give them satisfaction. The seasonal exams aren’t over yet and therefore we need to look ahead and get ready to fight until the last round of the championship. The race continues and we, I am convinced of this, will fight to the end. Personally, I’m confident.”

