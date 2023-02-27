“How do you view this victory (3-0)?

It was an important match against Marseille, our historical rival. They were 5 points. We knew that to win here, you had to play a high level match. We deserved this victory, we are very happy with the result and the way. It feels good, there was a lot of joy in the locker room. There are important moments in the season, it gives us confidence. It’s a team that puts a lot of intensity, which makes a big championship. It gives us confidence.