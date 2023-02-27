“How do you view this victory (3-0)?
It was an important match against Marseille, our historical rival. They were 5 points. We knew that to win here, you had to play a high level match. We deserved this victory, we are very happy with the result and the way. It feels good, there was a lot of joy in the locker room. There are important moments in the season, it gives us confidence. It’s a team that puts a lot of intensity, which makes a big championship. It gives us confidence.
“We defended high with personality, with intensity”
What have you changed compared to the Cup match (1-2)?
We needed a player like Kylian. With plenty of space, a player like him is essential. We didn’t have that type of player there. It was a little tough. We wanted to play a different match, we watched the video. We wanted to win as many duels as possible, there were a lot of one-on-ones. in. We defended high with personality, with intensity.
How do you react to the serious injury of Presnel Kimpembe?
It hurts, he had worked very very hard to come back. He had returned, he is an essential player for this team. He defends very well. It hurts, this victory is also for him. He asked us for it at halftime, we are happy to give him this little gift
Is the Championship over?
No, it’s not over, there are a lot of matches left, we have an advantage of 8 points, it’s a good advantage”.