Verratti four kilos overweight: “Go away”

Il Paris Saint Germain he is in command of Ligue 1, but the bad internal slip against Lorient (3-1 defeat) has created quite a few controversies. Also because Olympique Marseille is approaching and is -5 from the top with five days to go in the championship. At the end of the game, there were thereand sonorous broadsides of boos from the audience of the Parco dei Principi, which he also contested the team, manager Luis Campos and coach Christophe Galtier. And immediately after the defeat the “Messi case” exploded. The Argentinian champion flew to Saudi Arabia, skipping training, without having received permission from PSG which she “suspended” him for two weeks. The “Pulce” in June, with the expiry of the contract, will leave Paris.

Verratti four kilos overweight

But Messi isn’t the only champion caught up in the storm. Also the Italian Marco Verratti could leave Paris because contested by Paris Saint-Germain fans. Second The Parisianthe midfielder of the national team would have returned from the post-World Cup holidays four kilos overweight. And the fans would be tired of the “too many freedoms” granted to the Italian playmaker. During the radio broadcast of RMC Sport, Jerome Rothencolumnist and former PSG midfielder, harshly criticized Marco Verratti.

“If he has respect for the club as he says, he has to leave”

“When he loses the ball you can’t tell him anything just because ‘it’s Marco Verratti’ and because ‘he’s so technically strong that he can afford it’… But the fans have noticed it: he had his chances, his contract was even renewed but now, if he has respect for the club like he says, he has to go“. At the end of 2022, President Nasser al-Khelaifi decided to extend the expiry of Verratti’s contract until 2026 (therefore by another two years). The blue will wear the PSG shirt until he is 34 years old.

“Verratti, come back to breaking latest news to eat kebabs”

Rothen is not the first commentator to attack Verratti. After their elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich, the popular commentator of RMC Sport, Daniel Riolo, had been very harsh towards the Italian playmaker. “We must send him back to breaking latest news, so he can eat his kebabsstrolling by the sea, getting his shots, smoking his cigarettes – said Riolo -. He will be silent and will not disturb anyone. I don’t even know if he could be a starter in my son’s team. I’ve been saying this for years, he is a street player“.