(ANSA) – NAPLES, MARCH 22 – “The national team is a happy island, then in football there are victories and also defeats, but defeat doesn’t make me stop wanting to play here in the national team or in Paris”. Marco Verratti said this on the eve of the match against England, responding to the weight of PSG’s elimination in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

“Being in the national team – said the midfielder – is something great and when I’m here I’m happy but I’m also happy in Paris. We’ve trained a lot with Retegui these past few days, he’s a very polite and alert boy, we give him time because we know it’s not easy to fit in but physically he’s there and he wants to demonstrate. He’ll give us a hand”. (HANDLE).

