Max Verstappen has also dominated the third practice session for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The Dutchman set the fastest time in Jeddah on Saturday with a time of 1:28.485 minutes. Second was his Mexican Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, just 0.613 seconds behind. They were followed by the two Aston Martins Fernando Alonso (ESP/+0.998s) and Lance Stroll (CAN/1.024s).

AP/Luca Bruno



Briton Lewis Hamilton (1.083) finished fifth in the Mercedes, just ahead of Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (MON/1.103 seconds). Hamilton’s compatriot and teammate George Russell (1.326s) had to settle for eleventh place behind the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz (MEX/1.276s).

In the evening (6:00 p.m.) the second race of the season will be fought for pole position. The race on Sunday will also start at 6 p.m. (live on ORF1).

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah