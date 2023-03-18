Home Sports Verstappen also dominates third training session
by admin
Verstappen also dominates third training session

Max Verstappen has also dominated the third practice session for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The Dutchman set the fastest time in Jeddah on Saturday with a time of 1:28.485 minutes. Second was his Mexican Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, just 0.613 seconds behind. They were followed by the two Aston Martins Fernando Alonso (ESP/+0.998s) and Lance Stroll (CAN/1.024s).

AP/Luca Bruno

Briton Lewis Hamilton (1.083) finished fifth in the Mercedes, just ahead of Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (MON/1.103 seconds). Hamilton’s compatriot and teammate George Russell (1.326s) had to settle for eleventh place behind the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz (MEX/1.276s).

In the evening (6:00 p.m.) the second race of the season will be fought for pole position. The race on Sunday will also start at 6 p.m. (live on ORF1).

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah

Third free practice:
1. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 1:28,485
2. Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull +0,613
3. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin 0,998
4. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 1,024
5. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 1,083
6. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 1,103
7. Lando Norris GBR McLaren 1,205
8. Oscar Piastri OUT OF McLaren 1,213
9. Pierre Gasly FROM Alpine 1,216
10. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 1,276
11. George Russell GBR Mercedes 1,326
12. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 1,432
13. Nico Hülkenberg GER Haas 1,448
14. Esteban Ocon FROM Alpine 1,468
15. Alexander Albon THA Williams 1,498
16. Logan Sargeant USA Williams 1,550
17. Kevin Magnussen THE Haas 1,646
18. Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo 1,832
19. Yuji Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 2,312
20. Nyck de Vries NED Alpha Tauri no time
