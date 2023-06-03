Home » Verstappen also fastest in the third training session
Max Verstappen also set the best time in the third free practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday. With a time of 1:13.664 minutes, the Red Bull driver was 0.250 seconds faster than his second-placed team-mate Sergio Perez.

However, the practice didn’t have much significance, because after a trip by Logan Sargeant to the gravel bed soon after the start of practice, the session was interrupted for a long time, after which there was no improvement in the times achieved at the beginning on the wet track. Qualifying in the afternoon (4 p.m., live on ORF1) will determine the starting grid for the race.

Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona

Third free practice:
1. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 1:13,664
2. Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull + 0,250
3. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 0,408
4. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 0,576
5. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin 0,600
6. George Russell GBR Mercedes 0,614
7. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 0,689
8. Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo 0,696
9. Yuki Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 0,995
10. Lando Norris GBR McLaren 1,017
11. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 1,017
12. Nyck de Vries NED Alpha Tauri 1,029
13. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 1,092
14. Nico Hülkenberg GER Haas 1,324
15. Oscar Piastri OUT OF McLaren 1,441
16. Esteban Ocon FROM Alpine 1,602
17. Kevin Magnussen THE Haas 1,870
18. Pierre Gasly FROM Alpine 2,177
19. Alexander Albon THA Williams 2,187
20. Logan Sargeant USA Williams 2,865

