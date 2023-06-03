Verstappen also fastest in the third training session

Max Verstappen also set the best time in the third free practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday. With a time of 1:13.664 minutes, the Red Bull driver was 0.250 seconds faster than his second-placed team-mate Sergio Perez.

However, the practice didn’t have much significance, because after a trip by Logan Sargeant to the gravel bed soon after the start of practice, the session was interrupted for a long time, after which there was no improvement in the times achieved at the beginning on the wet track. Qualifying in the afternoon (4 p.m., live on ORF1) will determine the starting grid for the race.

Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona