The Dutchman wins with the last six laps in single file and mortgages the title. Leclerc is second, Russell also on the podium

monza

The dream of an encore at Monza for Charles Leclerc is shattered on the safety car. Amidst the controversy surrounding the stunted final of the Italian Grand Prix and the boos of an enraged public, Max Verstappen triumphs who, having started seventh due to penalties, conquers his rival’s home, dispels the taboo of Monza (where he had never been to the podium ), hits the fifth consecutive success and mortgages – under the eyes of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, and many VIPs in the stands – the second consecutive world title.

Reassembling the world champion appears to be an impossible task: the Dutchman has a treasure of 116 points ahead in the standings (a record six races to go) and can count on a Red Bull that has really given wings for a couple of months. , with new aerodynamic elements that have made the car impregnable. The duelists always and only challenge each other from a distance: overtaking, thanks to a different strategy, takes place in the pits and the decisions of the race direction avoid any type of shoulder to shoulder.

Ricciardo’s retirement eight laps from the end, with Verstappen already on the run (and with a margin of 15 “), is in fact the conclusion of the games: the last six take place under the safety car regime, while a crane – entered on the wrong track – he tries very slowly to get the Australian’s McLaren off the track, still stuck between the two Lesmo corners after almost 10 ‘. Too many. The public, entitled to be embittered, roars and whistles. Recipients the FIA ​​and Verstappen, welcomed on the highest step of the podium by the contestation of the red tide.

Binotto accuses: “It’s a sleep of the FIA.” Who, two hours after the race, tries to extinguish the controversy: «Safety is our only priority and the accident was not significant enough for the red flag. The race then ended under the safety car following the procedures agreed with the teams ». However, the FIA ​​commits a series of obvious inaccuracies: after almost two laps of the yellow flag, the commissioners send the safety car to the track, guilty late and with a wrong timing, or rather ahead of Russell who is third. So a lot of time is wasted in grouping all the cars in the right order because between Max and Charles there are two lapped who are not ordered to overtake.

Therefore, one can only wait in single file for the checkered flag waved by an incredulous Giacomo Agostini. Disappointing and anti-climatic ending. However, corrected according to regulation, changed just after the Abu-Dhabi patatrac. Certainly the FIA ​​hasn’t learned much in recent months.

The superiority of Verstappen over his rivals, however, remains clear and the controversy does not detract from the merit. After five laps he has already got rid of Norris, Alonso, Gasly, Ricciardo and Russell and has already started hunting for Leclerc, gnawing tenths out of tenths.

The Monegasque anticipates the pit stop at the twelfth lap, taking advantage of the virtual for the retirement of Vettel – who greets Monza for the last time in a sad way – and returning in front of Ricciardo only thanks to a side braking at the first variant. Leclerc with fresh tires earns something on Verstappen who, however, extends the stint with the red tires, stopping only on lap 26.

From behind the comebacks of Sainz (he will finish fourth from eighteenth) and Hamilton (fifth from penultimate) are fascinating. Meanwhile, a second stop becomes mandatory for Leclerc, so Verstappen runs away, with a nice bearing, until the controversial final.

«Come on, the road is clear. Let us leave »; the laconic radio team of a frustrated Leclerc. The second place for him always remains a defeat. Especially in Monza. –