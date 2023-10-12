Verstappen broke Formula 1

The Dutchman from Red Bull won and dominated his third consecutive world title.

A few meters after the green light Lewis Hamilton tries to gain first position with a risky maneuver. For a moment his audacity seems rewarded, but the space around his car suddenly narrows like a throat suddenly left breathless. Hamilton turns his gaze to his right, reads the sponsor on the side of the car next to him, looks twice, wants to make sure he hasn’t fixed his eyes on the rear-view mirror: “PETRONAS”. It’s his teammate’s car, they’re both about to end up off the track after crossing paths. Max Verstappen will take advantage of this and win the race.

Whether we are talking about Max Verstappen’s first victory in Formula One, in Barcelona in 2016 at just 18 years old, or last Sunday’s catwalk in Qatar, when at 26 years old he celebrated his third world title won the night before in the Sprint Race, the intro is the same. Two images so easy to superimpose and yet so distant, the first and last pages of a Bildungsroman that reflect one another as we read it, folding it forcefully in our hands. The young Dutch rebel to whom everything was allowed by virtue of a talent that, it was said, would have ignited the Formula One Circus, now it no longer exists. The last page was consumed in the sand and the impossible heat of the Lusail circuit. Max Verstappen now sits alongside Senna, Lauda, ​​Stewart, Brabham and Piquet, as his Team Principal Christian Horner reminded him immediately after the race.

Max Verstappen won with six races to spare a World Cup never truly in question. After the first race, George Russell declared that the Red Bulls would win them all, outlining a scenario that didn’t differ much from reality, except for Sainz’s parenthesis in Singapore. Therefore, considering the absence of rival teams in the fight at the top, the fans’ residual hopes of seeing a world championship fought, perhaps with a fratricidal duel like those between Hamilton and Rosberg, rested on the weak shoulders of Sergio Perez.

An illusion, to tell the truth, fueled by the Mexican driver himself, who at the beginning of the year had reiterated that he wanted to fight for the World Championship, after helping Verstappen to win the last two. But the hierarchies at Red Bull are as clear as perhaps in any other team at the moment, and five races were enough for Verstappen to pull the plug on any vital inspiration from his teammate.

In particular, it was the Miami GP that opened a wound that has not yet healed in the soul of Sergio Perez. Starting ninth, with Perez in pole position, Verstappen managed to catch up, overtake and break away from his team mate in just a few laps, snatching the victory from his hands with disarming ease. From then on, Perez progressively lost his bearings, with only one podium in the next five races and only five points collected in the last three, after a small summer interlude in which he managed to establish himself among the top four. During the same period Max Verstappen has spread around the world the new record of consecutive victories in Formula One, ten, from Miami to Monza, virtually winning the world title, officially sealed this weekend.

In the absence of rivals to win the title, Verstappen himself took care of making this World Championship interesting, giving us the last evolutionary stage of a journey that began in 2015, not without difficulties. Arriving in Formula One to general amazement at just seventeen years old with a face still raw and marked by acne, Verstappen’s first months in the Circus were characterized by numerous accidents and an irreverent driving style stigmatized by many professionals, who have repeatedly complained to the FIA ​​for an attitude which they consider too permissive towards the promising young Dutchman. The most famous of his accidents certainly remains that of Monte Carlo 2015, when, planning a decidedly optimistic overtaking in turn one, he ended up hitting the rear of Grosjean’s car squarely, ending the race against the guards in the center of the curve. The following year, the first victory in Formula One in the first race with Red Bull and the great comeback in Brazil in the wet were the first signs of a driver who was gradually managing to smooth out the roughest edges of his talent.

In a celebratory video uploaded these days on the Formula One website, Christian Horner spoke of Verstappen’s evolution in these terms: “He had to learn to tame his extraordinary talent, and there is no better teacher than experience. Sometimes he was too impatient, too eager to beat others and be the best. Speed ​​and courage have always been there, but now he has the skills, the precision and the timing.”

Winning the world championship, however, has not always been so simple, it has not always exercised undisputed dominance like this year. The measure of the effort through which Verstappen had to go to win his first title can be given by the comparison between the two celebratory radio teams: this year’s one, in which he already seems to address the press, thanking the team in a calm tone and all the collaborators for giving him the opportunity to drive an extraordinary car, and the one in 2021, deprived of any filter, in which he simply screams “Oh my God” over and over again.

Formula One is an oligarchic sport, for a long time now a few drivers have monopolized victories for several years. To open his era, Verstappen also had to go through the violent killing of his predecessor, in a championship, that of 2021, among the most beautiful and controversial ever.

Since he ended up in hospital at Silverstone after contact with Lewis HamiltonVerstappen lived the second half of the championship in an explosive combination of ferocity and effectiveness, giving us spectacular races, Monza, Jeddah and Abu Dhabi above all, in which the Dutch driver with wide and sharp cheekbones, a low forehead and a hard and hermetic he walked, sometimes leaning to one side, sometimes to the other, on the border of aggression, fighting on equal terms with a seven-time world champion like Lewis Hamilton, until he managed to place himself between the Englishman and the eighth world title.

After that first, troubled, title, Verstappen gradually opened a chasm between himself and the competition. Strengthened by having achieved the goal of a lifetime and a new car project artfully crafted by Adrian Newey on his skills, the Dutchman gained a new serenity in 2022, managing to calmly face the unexpected events of the first part of the season, and then recover in the second.

In 2023 the era of Max Verstappen has definitively opened, the Dutch driver didn’t even need to wear the aggressive outfit, on the contrary, he found himself forced to look for stimuli in the challenge against himself and the new records to establish, as when in final laps of the Qatar Grand Prix he returned to the pits to change tires and try for the fastest lap despite having already won both the World Championship and the race. Inevitably now the gaze turns to the future, how many World Championships he will be able to win is a question that no one wants to answer, because Verstappen is tied to Red Bull until 2028, and we will only have the next regulation change in 2026.

Perhaps the only ray of hope in recent outings was given to us by a young Australian driving a McLaren. Oscar Piastri, winner of the Sprint in Qatar, is the only one who in 2023 forced the Red Bull wall to ask Verstappen to raise the pace on the track, and the Woking team in the second half of the year seems to have taken the right direction in developments , slowly managing to climb the rankings and present themselves as the second force on the grid for this season finale. Hope is always the last to die.

