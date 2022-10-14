suzuka (japan)

Thanks to the torrential rain, from the chaos of Suzuka – between stops, postponements, restarts and penalties inflicted in record time – Max Verstappen emerges with the second consecutive F1 drivers world championship in his pocket. An outcome that, in the way he arrived, left him speechless for a few moments. «I think the first was more exciting, but the second is better for the many victories and the constructors’ title. It’s a special year, which I want to remember because it doesn’t happen often like this »commented Verstappen. A nice encouragement for the Austrian team, which tomorrow will know the conclusions of the FIA ​​on the financial analysis and the respect or not of the 2021 budget cap.

To give the Dutchman of Red Bull an encore, in addition to winning – as was the case, at the end of the umpteenth perfect race, moreover at Honda – he had to hope that Charles Leclerc would finish third or further behind. However, the Ferrari driver had crossed the finish line second, ahead of Sergio Perez. Few had noticed that Leclerc’s chicane jump during the last, very tight, lap, as he struggled to repel Perez’s attacks. Result, 5 seconds of penalty inflicted even before the podium, which relegated him to third place. Verstappen – 12th victory in 18 GPs – was the most surprised to be given the trophy with four races to spare. The choice of the FIA ​​- which will cause controversy – to consider the race completed and assign the full score, despite the planned 28 laps out of 53, was also decisive.

The rain was the other protagonist of the day, causing the stop after three laps, enough for Carlos Sainz (but not only for him) to finish against the barriers and for Verstappen to repel Leclerc’s attack attempt in the first corners. A tractor entered the track to retrieve the machines infuriated Gasly (AlphaTauri), mindful of the accident that took Jules Bianchi’s life in 2014, on the same circuit and always in the rain. Then we were left waiting for a ray of sunshine. Which did not arrive, until with two hours and a quarter of delay on the program and as the light began to decrease, the cars returned to the track. After an uphill start in 2022, Verstappen’s first success arrives in Saudi Arabia, but in Australia it ends with another retirement, which however will be the last of the season. In Catalonia, in mid-May, he takes the lead in the world championship. As Red Bull grows, Ferrari gets bogged down with reliability problems and strategic mistakes. In France, Leclerc, who started from pole, is playing the last chances with an exit from the track while leading the race. From Le Castellet the reigning world champion opens a streak of five victories in a row that give the coup de grace to the world championship. With the icing of Belgium, where he triumphs despite the 14th place at the start for changing the engine. And today he confirms himself as champion with 366 points, just 47 from Lewis Hamilton’s record who closed the 2019 season with 413. –