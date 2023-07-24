Verstappen Claims Victory at F1 Hungarian Grand Prix, Zhou Guanyu Faces Regretful Penalty

Max Verstappen continued his dominance in Formula One (F1) as he clinched victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday, winning a record-breaking seventh consecutive championship. The race, held at the Hungaroring Circuit, also saw Red Bull Racing secure their 12th consecutive victory, setting a new F1 record.

Despite not starting from pole position, Verstappen quickly took the lead after just one corner and maintained his advantage throughout the race. He set multiple fastest lap times and finished with a comfortable lead of over two seconds. With this win, Verstappen now leads the driver standings with a total of 281 points.

McLaren’s Lando Norris secured second place, marking his second consecutive podium finish. Red Bull’s Sergio Perez finished in third, while Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, who started from pole position, settled for fourth place.

The Hungarian Grand Prix brought mixed fortunes for Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu of the Alfa Romeo team. In qualifying, Zhou achieved a career-best by entering the third quarter for the first time this season and ultimately secured a fifth-place starting position. Unfortunately, his race was marred by a suspected mechanical failure at the start, which led to a series of accidents at the first turn. Zhou was then forced to serve a time penalty after an early pit stop, dropping him to the back of the pack. He ultimately finished in 16th place and failed to secure any points.

The next leg of the F1 season will be the Belgian Grand Prix, set to take place on July 30th.

